11-year-old killed in Cincinnati shooting that wounded 5 others

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has released the name of an 11-year-old boy shot and killed in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday night that wounded five others.

The coroner's report identifies the boy as Dominic Davis.

Davis was killed after someone in a dark sedan fired 22 shots into a crowd of adults and children playing near Laurel Playground in the West End of town. Five others were also wounded by gunfire, four of them children.

Bullets hit and wounded a 12-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 53-year-old woman. Three of the injured victims were taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, while two were taken to UC Medical Center.

All but one of them have since been released from the hospitals, but officials haven't said who remains hospitalized.

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy said in a release Monday that Davis and another child who was shot attended the school.

"The Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (CCPA) is deeply saddened by the recent loss of one of our 11-year-old students and the shooting of one of our high school students in the West End. Our hearts go out to the affected families, students, and the entire learning community during this difficult time," the school said.

CCPA is working with a local mental health organization to provide counseling and support to its students, staff and families following the shooting.

City leaders and Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge held a press conference about the shooting on Sunday afternoon, where Davis' father pleaded for an end to gun violence in the city.

"When will this stop? Will this ever stop?" asked Isaac Davis, Dominic's father. "How many people have to bury their kids, their babies, their loved ones?"

Isaac begged for anyone with information on his son's murder to come forward and provide information before stepping down from the podium.

On Monday, outreach workers said they planned to be in the West End, going door-to-door to offer their support and help deal with trauma following the shooting.

On Saturday, friends and family remembered the boy as they set up a memorial.

Theetge asked that those responsible for the shooting turn themselves in.

"To the person or person responsible ... turn yourself in. Turn yourself in," Theetge said. "Call a loved one, have them turn you in. Because if you don't we will find, and we will bring you to justice."

While Davis and another child attended CCPA, the other three children who were wounded attend schools within Cincinnati Public Schools.

On Monday, the district issued a statement about the mass shooting:

"Cincinnati Public Schools is saddened to learn that three Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School students were injured in a shooting Friday night. We recognize this tragic event and our support remains with the students, their families, friends and school community. CPS’ Crisis Response Team is on-site to provide support to students."

The investigation by CPD's Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This story was originally published by Felicia Jordan and Molly Schramm at Scripps News Cincinnati.

