A Wilder View: Why humans beat every animal in the long run

MISSOULA - While we might not have the same physical abilities as many animals, there's a distinct trait where we consistently excel.

Cheetahs can run up to 70 miles per hour, owls can twist their heads 270 degrees and electric eels can transmit a shock between 600 and 800 volts.

As for humans, well, we are the best endurance runners out there. No, seriously we can run longer than any animals in the world. The fastest man in the world couldn’t beat a cheetah in a dead sprint but a cheetah’s blazing speed quickly exhausts their energy, needing to rest after a short sprint.

Before hunting weapons were a thing our ancestors literally chased animals until they collapsed and died in a method called persistence hunting. This is where endurance running became a defining trait of our species.

Our secrets to endurance come from efficient cooling, which means we are good at sweating. And yes, other animals do sweat, but humans have the most sweat glands of any mammal. More importantly, we don’t have all that fur trapping in heat which allows for easier cooling.

We also have well-developed Achilles tendons which act like springs, storing and releasing energy with each step. Then there’s our prominent gluteus maximus which is a key muscle responsible for stabilizing our torso while running.

Finally, our highly developed brains play a crucial role in our capacity to push through mental barriers during prolonged activities. Running releases endorphins that create euphoria and reduce the perception of pain, which we commonly call a 'runner's high'. This gives us a significant mental advantage over other animals.

So, whether you're taking the first step to run a mile or even a marathon we were all born to run.