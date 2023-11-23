Balloons and celebrations: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway

Gatherers are lining the streets and viewers are watching from home as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway in New York City.

Beloved balloon characters like Snoopy are making their way from the Upper West Side all the way down to Macy’s flagship store on 34th street. Eleven different marching bands are playing along.

This year’s Snoopy is a Beagle Scout Snoopy, in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the first appearance of the Beagle Scouts.

A total of 25 balloons are flying high, including veterans Spongebob and Paw Patrol, and newcomers like Kung Fu Panda’s Po. There are also six "balloonicles" on wheels, and 31 floats hitting the streets.

The iconic Cher, who just released her first Christmas album, is headlining the event. She is set to take the stage just before the arrival of Santa Claus, which marks the end of the parade.

A total of 18 celebrities and musical guests are taking part in the festivities, including Jessie James Decker, Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, Miss America Grace Stanke and Brandy.

This is the 97th running of the parade, which began in 1924.

The parade runs from 8:30 a.m. until noon in all time zones.

