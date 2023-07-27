Keep Up on Women's Health Check-Ups and Health Screenings

In recent years, some women have put off routine well-woman health check-ups, and cancer screenings, such as Pap smears, mammograms, and colonoscopies.

“Sometimes moms get so focused on taking care of everyone else, they don’t make time to take care of their own health,” said Taisha Sharon, a physician assistant at SCL Health Medical Group – Butte OB-Gyn. “If you’ve put off some of those visits or screenings, it’s time to get in for those with either your OB-Gyn or family practice physician.”

Common women’s health concerns include:

· Irregular or painful menstrual cycles

· Fertility and birth control

· Menopause questions

· Hormone imbalances

· Depression, anxiety or mood disorders

Recommended health screenings for women include:

· Pap smears to check for cervical cancer every 1-3 years after age 21

· Annual mammogram screenings for breast cancer after age 40 or earlier if have a history of cancer in the family

· Colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer beginning at age 45 or earlier if you have a history of cancer in the family

· Bone density screenings for osteoporosis for women over age 65 or at risk for fractures

“Preventative screening and annual exams are key to caring for yourself and your well-being,” said Sharon.

St. James Healthcare, now part of Intermountain Health, has the most comprehensive women’s health program in the region. Services are offered for women at every stage of life, personalized to meet their individual health care needs.

To schedule an appointment with a provider, or to learn more about St. James women’s health services, visit sjh-mt.org/womenshealth.