In Montana, successful hunts often rely on good relationships and positive interactions with private landowners. Many of Montana’s game species depend on private lands for habitat. A significant amount of the hunting opportunity we have is due in large part to the work and stewardship of private landowners.

The relationship between hunters and landowners is critical and depends in large part on hunters being respectful of private property and the landowner’s wishes for how they manage access. A hunter that respects landowner’s wishes will not only be benefiting themselves but other hunters as well. Hunting private land is a privilege and must be treated as so.

But on top of everything else please remember that hunting private land is a privilege. It’s up to us. Respect access. Protect the hunt.

