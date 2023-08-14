Coast Guard looking for 4 missing divers off Myrtle Beach coast

The U.S. Coast Guard said it is looking for four divers who went missing over the weekend off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The Coast Guard said it was notified that four men diving from the pleasure craft Big Bill's did not resurface. The divers went missing around noon Sunday about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.

The massive search includes two HC-130 aircraft, an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, a 47-foot motor lifeboat and two 87-foot patrol boats.

As of late Sunday, the divers had not been spotted. The Coast Guard said it would search through the night in hopes of finding the missing divers.

The Coast Guard did not release the identities of the missing divers.

Weather did not appear to be a factor as the area reported fair conditions when the divers went missing.

The Coast Guard says it performs an average of 16,000 search and rescues per year and averages over 4,000 lives saved annually.

"The Coast Guard strives to alleviate human suffering and minimize loss of life and property by rendering aid to those in distress in the maritime environment and elsewhere when Coast Guard intervention can influence the outcome of life-threatening incidents," the Coast Guard said.

