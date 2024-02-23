Dog missing for 11 months is spotted alive in Colorado outback

A trail camera in Colorado spotted a skier's missing dog for the first time since the two were separated by an avalanche nearly a year ago.

Jacob Dalbey has always been convinced that his dog Ullr, a 7-year-old border collie mix, survived the avalanche last March. With the help of aGoFundMe page that has raised more than $37,000, Dalbey was able to employ a team of experts to try to track Ullr down. After months of unsuccessfully setting out food in attempt to lure Ullr toward trail cameras they had set up, Dalbey has finally seen images of his four-legged friend, seemingly healthy, for the first time.

"After 341 days, 11 months to the day of setting up trail cameras/food and moving them around in hopes of luring Ullr into one to finally get confirmation of what I have known all along, it has happened," Dalbey said in an update Thursday on the GoFundMe page. "To all of you, friends and supporters of Ullr (and me), I want to thank you so much. Knowing you believe in us really means a lot, even when I don't say it. It has been extremely difficult to say the least."

While the sighting of Ullr is an uplifting relief for Dalbey, he is still urging anyone in the area to keep reporting any signs that could hopefully help finally reunite the two.

On the morning of March 17, 2023, Dalbey was joined by two friends when the group of experienced skiers adventured into a remote part of the Colorado mountains to scout out future expeditions. As usual, Dalbey brought Ullr, who is named after the Norse god of snow and skiing — fitting for a dog who has spent the past 11 months in the snowy Colorado mountains.

"He goes everywhere with me," Dalbey told Scripps News Denver last year. "He's spent more time in the backcountry in the wintertime than probably any other dog in the world. Very apt. Super good dog, super strong. Yeah, has been on a lot of really insane skis with me and fishes with me, mountain bikes with me. Goes to work with me. Pretty much everything."

The group had ventured into the Rapid Creek area — southwest of Marble, Colorado — where they had explored plenty of times before. They also came equipped with proper safety equipment, and two of them — including Dalbey — also had avalanche airbag backpacks in case of an emergency.

Two in the group were set to ski down the slope of one mountain and the other planned to snowboard. That's when about 10 to 20 feet below the main ridgeline, the whole slope fractured.

As the ground shifted, Dalbey reached for Ullr but both were swept away and eventually separated.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, Dalbey's right hand was broken, but he was able to slowly claw himself out from under a pile of snow and Ice over the course of three hours. Dalbey endured severe frostbite on most of his fingers, but said that his efforts to claw himself out likely helped him survive by keeping him warm in his severe hypothermic state.

The CAIC report noted that after some time, Dalbey spotted his snowboarder friend higher on the slope. That man later told CAIC his head was injured in the slide and he does not remember what happened, but recalls walking in the snow at sunset and the sound of a helicopter. He eventually ended up at a friend's home nearby and was transported to a hospital.

Once Dalbey freed himself on the slope, he started searching for his other missing friend and Ullr. But as the sun started setting and temperatures dropped, he decided to leave and seek help.

Dalbey rested in a small shelter he built under a tree before hearing a helicopter around midnight. After several sweeps around the drainage, rescue crews were finally able to locate and rescue Dalbey just after 1 a.m., according to the CAIC report. He was brought to a hospital, where staff said his core body temperature had dropped to 85 degrees, the report reads. It was there that Dalbey's roommate, who works in search and rescue, informed his friend that there was a glimmer of hope: Dog tracks were seen exiting a path above where Dalbey had dug himself out and led to a nearby highway.

The day after the avalanche, the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and West Elk Mountain Rescue continued their rescue and recovery efforts for the third friend who was still missing. His body was found under about 3 feet of debris.

"I've been so focused on trying to find my dog, I haven't fully been able to start working through the rest of this experience," Dalbey said about losing his friend.

He described the man as a good friend and a "very remarkable, loving and caring person" to have "beautiful times out in the mountains" alongside.

Dalbey was released from the hospital on March 19, two days after the slide. He had rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo, a condition caused by overexertion in which muscles essentially start to eat themselves, and his frostbitten fingers are making progress toward a recovery.

While he was ready to return to the avalanche site that day to search for Ullr, his doctors were "very adamant" about him resting instead. But ever since, Dalbey has remained confident that Ullr is somewhere out there and is hoping the two will be reunited someday soon.

"I know that he could probably survive the rest of his life out there without me," he said. "But our bond is very remarkable ... I just love him so much. He's been my pretty much everything for the last seven years that I've had him. I got him when he was a puppy. And he's been through a lot with me. And we've had a lot of really incredible adventures. And I know that he's still alive ... I just want him back."

Additional reporting by Stephanie Butzer at Scripps News Denver.

