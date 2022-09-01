Dolly Parton Just Launched A ‘Doggy Parton’ Pet Apparel Line On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As if you needed another reason to love Dolly Parton, the country-music icon is now releasing a pet clothing and accessories line, with a portion of the proceeds going to help animals in need.

The new Doggy Parton line of dog apparel and accessories is available on Amazon and includes shirts, dresses, toys and even a full Dolly costume complete with a blonde wig. All products are priced between $10-$26, and all are set to begin shipping between Sept. 17-Nov.1, depending on your order.

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said in a video posted to Twitter . “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair. “Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never-ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

Today my new @DoggyParton collection officially launches, and your pet can sparkle too! Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need fine never-ending love. pic.twitter.com/MkzbCaDZgK — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 31, 2022

Take a look at just some of the adorable and unique items in the new Doggy Parton collection on Amazon.

Priced at $10, this Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara comes in three sizes, so it works for any dog. Made with faux fur on the edges and a sparkly gold tiara accent on top, it also has a pet-friendly elastic stretch chin strap to keep the hat secure, but comfortable.

Easy to put on and off, you’ll want to measure your dog’s neck circumference at the thickest part around to make sure it will be a comfortable fit, then refer to the sizing chart. If your dog wants to stand out even more, you can pair the hat with this blonde wig from the collection.

Priced at $15, this Pink Cowgirl Dress would pair well with the Pink Cowgirl Hat mentioned above. With fringe and a sparkling star, the cowgirl dress also has a collar.

Made of polyester, it is soft and breathable for all-day wear. It also features a pet-friendly adjustable hook-and-loop closure so it’s easy for you to put on and remove, but also comfortable for your pup.

Of course, you can’t have a Dolly Parton dog collection without a toy microphone! Made of plush and rope, this Black Microphone Toy is $10 and has a squeaker inside for your dog to make their own music

Made with 100% polyester, your dog can safely play alone with the squeaky portion of the toy or you can play a game of tug-of-war with the cord of the microphone, which is made of rope.

If your pooch loves to dress up, this Red Gingham Harness with Bow comes in extra small, small, medium and large. Priced at $15, it features a red-and-white gingham print body harness with a bow, flouncy hem and sparkling butterfly charm, where you can hook a leash.

The harness is held in place with a soft chest strap that stays out of the way and has two adjustment points so your dog stays comfortable. Made of lightweight, breathable material, it can be worn just when heading out for a walk or all day.



Have a pup that is simply too fabulous for boring toys? This Pink Fabulous High Heel Toy might spark their interest. Priced at $10, the pink and leopard-print high heel toy is plush and has a squeaker.

While it can offer hours of play time and exercise, it also looks soft and cozy, so your furry friend might like using it as a cuddle companion as well.

It doesn’t get any more Dolly than this full costume set with a sequined dress, guitar and blonde wig. Priced at $26, the two-piece set comes with the dress made of sequins and tulle, with the arms holding a guitar, and a blonde wig with a pink bow and Dolly’s signature butterfly.

With a pet-friendly elastic band and hook-and-loop closure on the dress, the wig has a stretchy chin strap, which will keep it secure and comfortable. The set comes in either XS/S or M/L, so make sure you measure your dog and refer to the sizing chart when ordering.

The set is scheduled to ship between Sept. 21-Oct. 12, so if you plan on using it as a Halloween costume, you can order it now and you’ll have it in time.

For a simpler outfit, this Blue Printed Denim & Gingham Print Bandana is priced at $10. The bandana comes in two sizes to fit any dog, and is made of faux blue jean denim and gingham with ric-rac embroidered detail. It’s reversible for days when your pup wants to go with an all-gingham look.

Made from a 95% polyester and 5% spandex blend, it is soft and breathable. The adjustable tie back style means it will also be a comfortable fit and can be adjusted as needed.



Your pup can live out their inner rockstar with the Red Dolly’s Guitar Toy, priced at $10. The plush toy is inspired by Dolly’s first acoustic guitar and includes a squeaker so your pup play their favorite song.

The guitar toy features a print of Dolly’s signature and a butterfly. Made of 100% polyester, the durable material should last for hours of play time for dogs of all ages.

For dogs that like some sparkle, but don’t enjoy dressing up, this Pink Glitter Dog Harness and Leash/Collar Set is priced at $17.

The two-piece set includes a leash and collar that are covered in sparkly pink sequins and a butterfly charm. The collar features an adjustable width and a sturdy metal D-ring, while the leash is made with a sturdy coated metal quick clip for easy attachment. The small set is 4 feet long, while the larger set is 5 feet.

Your pup can hand out some pretty solid advice to everyone they meet with this “In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly” T-shirt. Priced at $13, the shirt is available in four sizes.

Referencing one of Dolly’s most popular songs, the shirt has a glittery vintage print. Made of breathable material for all-day wear, it is made of 95% polyester and a 5% cotton blend.

Will you be buying some Doggy Parton items for your four-legged friend?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.