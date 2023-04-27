Former VP Pence appears before grand jury investigating Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury on Thursday that is investigating former President Donald Trump and his alleged role in efforts to attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Speaking with a person familiar with the matter, Scripps News confirmed that Pence gave testimony before a special counsel.

Pence was reportedly inside the courthouse for over seven hours.

This is a developing story and could be updated.

