‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead after suspected drowning

Matthew Perry, renowned for portraying Chandler Bing in the popular series "Friends," has passed away from an apparent drowning.

Multiple reports confirm that the 54-year-old actor was found in his Los Angeles residence's hot tub around 4 p.m. Saturday, following a call to first responders after he suffered an apparent cardiac arrest.

No foul play was involved, according to sources who spoke to the Los Angeles Times on condition of anonymity. TMZ, which was first to report the news, says no drugs were found at the scene.

According to the LA Times, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide unit have been assigned to the case.

Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts in 1969, Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teenager. He achieved fame in 1994 as Chandler Bing on NBC's "Friends," earning a remarkable salary of$1 million per episode and receiving an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Perry's film credits include "Fools Rush In," "The Whole Nine Yards," "Serving Sara," and "17 Again."

In 2013, the star Perry shared with People Magazine his extended struggle with alcohol and Vicodin. “I couldn’t stop,” he told the magazine. “Eventually things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew.” He eventually got sober and transformed his former Malibu beach residence into the Perry House, a men's sober living facility.

This is a developing story, Scripps News has not been able to independently confirm the reports.

