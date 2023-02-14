Providence's Steve Keller, hall of fame coach with 900-plus wins, to retire at end of season

BILLINGS — Steve Keller, who through four decades has won more than 900 games and several championships across different levels of high school and college basketball in Montana, is retiring at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Currently the head men's coach at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Keller told MTN Sports of his decision on Monday and informed his team during an afternoon meeting on Tuesday. Providence made it official on Tuesday via social media.

Entering this week, Keller has won 924 combined games in stints as the head girls coach at Opheim High School and Helena High School, and as the head men's coach in the Frontier Conference at Montana Western and Providence.

MTN Sports Providence's Steve Keller, shown coaching in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, will retire following the 2022-23 season after more than four decades of coaching high school and college basketball in Montana.

Keller took over at Providence in 2018, and has so far guided the Argos to an 83-55 overall record in five seasons. In his second season, UP went 24-8 and earned a berth in the NAIA tournament, and its No. 8 ranking was the highest in school history. In 2021, he coached Providence to its first outright league title since 1983 and its first Frontier tournament crown.

After a hall-of-fame run in the high school ranks, Keller joined the Frontier Conference in 2004, first as an assistant men's coach at Carroll College. In 2007 he became the head men's coach at Montana Western and guided the Bulldogs to three regular-season league titles and eight NAIA national tournaments. His record at Western was 231-124.

Keller guided Opheim to three consecutive Class C girls state titles from 1982-84. He became the head girls coach at Helena in 1985 and led the Bengals to three Class AA state championships in 1990, 1991 and 1997. His cumulative high school coaching record was 610-180. He was inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005.

Contributed photo Steve Keller (far right) is pictured during his time as a girls basketball coach at Opheim in 1979.

Keller's overall coaching record, as of Tuesday, was 924-359, a winning percentage of .720. He won six state high school championships, four Frontier regular-season titles, one Frontier tournament championship, and his college teams qualified for the NAIA tournament 10 times. Keller is a five-time winner of the Frontier coach of the year award, and he's mentored 11 All-Americans.

In addition, Keller has coached the boys team in the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series since 2012. His record is a perfect 18-0 in those games.

A 1978 graduate of Rocky Mountain College, Keller played baseball for the Battlin' Bears from 1975-78 and is a member of the school's athletic hall of fame. He received a post-graduate degree from MSU-Northern.

Keller graduated from Custer High School in 1974. He scored 2,206 career points with the Class C Cougars, and is among the top scorers in Montana high school history.

This story will be updated. MTN Sports' Alec Bofinger contributed to this report.