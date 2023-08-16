Georgia DA proposes March 2024 trial date in Trump election case

Former President Donald Trump could be on trial in Georgia while other presidential candidates are crisscrossing the country trying to secure votes in primary elections.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed a motion on Wednesday, requesting that Trump's trial begin on March 4, 2024.

Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday for their attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Willis said on Monday night that she intended to try all 19 defendants together. In the motion she filed on Wednesday, all 19 defendants are listed, meaning she is sticking to her plan.

However, it's still unclear whether the case will take place in state court. Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff who was indicted, has filed to have his case moved to federal court. It's unclear when a ruling on that request would be made.

All 19 defendants are charged with violating the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Willis said in the 98-page indictment that Trump and others "unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere."

Trump has maintained that he has done nothing wrong, calling the indictment a political "witch hunt" and "election interference."

Trump is currently the front-runner in the race to become the Republican nominee for president.

If a judge agrees to Willis' request for a March 4, 2024 trial date, it would come a day before Super Tuesday, when multiple states will vote for their preferred presidential candidate.

Trump, who has been indicted four times this year, has said his trials should not take place until after the 2024 election.

