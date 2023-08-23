Head of Wagner Group identified on passenger list of crashed jet

The leader of a mercenary group that orchestrated a failed Russian coup in June was on the passenger list of a business jet that crashed Wednesday in Russia.

According to the Associated Press, while it wasn’t immediately clear if Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner Group, was on board the plane when it crashed, all 10 of the passengers were killed.

However, multiple reports say that the jet, which was en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, belonged to Prigozhin.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

