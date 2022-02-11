Headstones in Browning cemetery vandalized

GREAT FALLS — Several headstones at the Willow Creek Cemetery in Browning were vandalized on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Several headstones, mainly ones that featured photographs, were either broken or damaged.

"The Council expresses their deepest condolences to all the families who suffered from this traumatic event," said James McNeely, Public Information Officer for the Blackfeet Tribe, in a news release.

Tim Davis, chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, said, "This senseless act of vandalism borders on terrorism, creating trauma, heartbreak, and psychological harm to the affected families and all good people of the Blackfeet Nation. The Council will work with all law enforcement agencies to ensure the vandals are caught and brought to justice."

Mary Jo Bremner, chairwoman of the Glacier County Commission, said in a Facebook post: "The extreme grief that everyone is feeling because of what has happened to our cherished headstones is in forefront of the minds of the Glacier County Commissioners and we will be having a special meeting on Monday in Browning to discuss what we can do. We want to assure the public that we are going to do everything in our power to help alleviate this problem and to make sure it never happens again. Our sheriff's department has launched an investigation and we hope to find some answers for you as soon as possible."

The Council will be working with Glacier County and the Willow Creek Cemetery Board on how to assist the families in replacing the vandalized headstones.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.



