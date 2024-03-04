How to crochet these adorable Peeps-inspired bunnies for Easter

Crochet aficionados will want to take notice of an adorable Easter project idea: You can buy a crochet pattern to make colorful Peeps-inspired pillows at CrochetItCreationsUS’ Etsy shop.

According to the pattern maker, each marshmallow bunny uses simple crochet stitching and is a single piece with no sewing required. They are about 10 inches tall when completed.

“I can’t get over how adorable these plush bunnies are!!” the creator said in a Facebook post. “They are made using Bernat Blanket Yarn without any sewing!”

Besides downloading the pattern, you’ll need a J 6 mm crochet hook, a skein of Bernat Baby Blanket yarn (one skein is enough to make two bunnies), safety eyes, polyester fiberfill to plump up the inside of the bunny, scissors, a tapestry needle and four stitch markers. The color choice is up to you, though pastel shades seem perfect for spring bunnies.

The pattern costs just $3.50. Once you purchase, you receive a digital download that you can print for your own use.

Other sellers offer similar items. Choose from different sizes and shapes — maybe you prefer the Peeps chicks, for example. You can get a pattern for that from TinyFriendsCrochet. Or maybe you don’t think you have the time or skill to pull these off by Easter. You can get finished plushes for $8.50 from Hooks and Hugs Crochet.

Looking for more spring crochet ideas? These cheerful, yellow, black and white crochet bumblebees from CottageCrochetCo will have you thinking of warm weather and flowers in bloom.

You can also create your own Peeps floral arrangement for your Easter table by following an easy and cheap craft project, posted to YouTube by Laurie Hise from the Passionate Penny Pincher. No sewing or crocheting is required:

And if the crocheted bunnies inspired by Peeps just have you wanting the real deal, you might want to try out four new Peeps flavors that are being released ahead of Easter. Peeps Rice Krispies Treats, Peeps Sour Strawberry, Peeps Icee Blue Raspberry and Delights S’mores Graham Cracker Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Milk Chocolate are joining the lineup of Peeps varieties this year.

