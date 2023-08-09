Internet rapper Lil Tay dead at 14 in 'sudden and tragic' passing

Lil Tay, an influencer and rapper known for her controversial videos, has died at the age of 14.

A statement posted to the Instagram page of the internet sensation, whose real name is Claire Hope, confirmed the tragic passing Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," it read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

The post goes on to share that Lil Tay's brother, Jason Tian, has also passed, adding "an even more unimaginable depth to our grief." Both deaths are under investigation, according to the post.

The last time Lil Tay shared to her more than 3.3 million Instagram followers was in June 2018, when she disappeared from the internet shortly after her arrival.

She became a 9-year-old viral sensation that year when her profanity-ridden videos as a self-described "youngest flexer of the century" drew both fans and critics. These clips typically entailed the child flashing a lavish lifestyle, complete with driving expensive sports cars without a license, or by flashing thousands of dollars in cash to the camera.

Her then 16-year-old brother, now deceased Jason Tian, was said to be the man behind the curtain after a video surfaced of him coaching his sister on how to appear in the viral videos.

Lil Tay went on to star in a docuseries about her life and work with top rappers, like Chief Keef and XXXTentacion. Her last Instagram post was dedicated to the latter after his death in which she called him "a father figure, when I don't have one."

Soon after her newfound fame, Lil Tay disappeared from the internet, wiping her Instagram in June 2018, leaving only a story with the words "help me." At this time, she was reportedly part of a custody battle between her parents, The Daily Beast said, with her father wanting her to come back to his home in Canada.

In an interview with the publication, Lil Tay said she was "in a bad situation" with her father, Chris Hope, who she said threatened her into deleting her Instagram content or he'd have her mother arrested.

Lil Tay also said she was court-ordered to live with Hope and that her father had locked her in a closet while he wasn't home in 2014 — a claim Tian supported.

But Hope said there was never any abuse with him and that "whoever was running the Instagram — I think we all know who was running the Instagram — made a lot of false allegations." He said he'd been unhappy his daughter had dropped out of school "to participate in inappropriate activities that I thought could negatively affect her future and her present."

As of now, the statement posted Wednesday requests privacy for the family as they "grieve this overwhelming loss."

