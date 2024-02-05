Jay-Z gets Global Impact Award, slams Grammys for Beyoncé award snub

Jay-Z didn't hold back at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards when he received the Dr. Dre Global Impact award, criticizing the academy for never giving Beyoncé Album of the Year despite being one of the most awarded artists in the industry.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: The most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work. Some of you gonna go home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category,” he said as his daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, stood by his side.

Jay-Z also took the time to emphasized the need for the Grammys to honor artists who have significantly shape culture.

Beyoncé, with 32 wins and 88 nominations, is Grammy history's most-awarded and tied for most-nominated artist alongside her husband Jay-Z.

Jay-Z, on the other hand, holds the title for the rapper with the most Grammy wins ever, alongside Ye (formerly Kanye West). His first win came in 1998, and he's now secured 24 victories out of 88 nominations.

