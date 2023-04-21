MLB pitcher announces he is cancer-free

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks announced he is now cancer-free and in remission.

Hendriks made the incredible recovery in just a few months. He first announced he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in January.

"Hearing the word 'cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," Hendriks said at the time.

Earlier this month, he shared a video of himself ringing the "victory bell" after receiving his last round of treatment.

"Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done," he said. "I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life."

Liam Hendriks is cancer free. 💚We’re so happy for you, Liam and Kristi! pic.twitter.com/8wlOP5SwL0 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 20, 2023

The pitcher has received an outpouring of support from his team, other players and the league.

MLB posted on Instagram: "Tremendous news! So happy for you, Liam."

When Hendriks, who is from Australia, learned about his diagnosis, he said he planned to return to the mound.

It's unclear if that is still his intention.

Most cases of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma are considered treatable. The Cleveland Clinic says people diagnosed with the disease are living longer thanks to new treatments and targeted therapies.