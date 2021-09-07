Montana State adds beer garden to Bobcat Stadium concession options

BOZEMAN — (Editor's note: Montana State press release)

For the first time in Bobcat Stadium history, alcohol will be available to purchase at a beer garden located at the stadium's northwest corner.

Operated by Plonk, game ticket holders age 21 and older may purchase beer and wine within the confines of the beer garden. Food is allowed in the area, but beverages will not be allowed back into the stadium.

The new beer garden opens 90 minutes before kickoff through the third quarter. Patrons will be allowed to purchase a maximum of two beverages. The beer garden is accessible only from inside Bobcat Stadium.