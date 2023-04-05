11 injured in Wyoming bus crash

WHEATLAND, Wyo. - Eleven people on a bus traveling from Texas to Washington state were injured when the bus crashed on a Wyoming roadway.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release the crash happened early Wednesday on a service road of Interstate 25 south of Wheatland at milepost 5.9. The patrol said the bus driver failed to negotiate a curve to the left and drove off the right side of the roadway, causing the bus to overturn.

The patrol said the bus was transporting 40 people who had been contracted to work on a farm in Washington state. Those who were injured in the crash were transported to the Platte County Memorial Hospital.

"Due to the cold weather, emergency vehicles and a tow truck driver's personal vehicle were used to transport the remaining occupants to the Wheatland Fire Training Center, where the Platte County Emergency Management is assisting the occupants with food and lodging," the press release states.

The bus driver, a 55-year-old man from Texas, was not injured.