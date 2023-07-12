190K income tax rebates already going out to Montanans

HELENA — Leaders with the Montana Department of Revenue say they processed about 190,000 income tax rebates during the first week of July.

The state Legislature passed and Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill earlier this year authorizing rebates on Montanans’ 2021 income taxes, up to a maximum of $1,250 per individual and $2,500 for married couples filing jointly. More than 530,000 qualified taxpayers are expected to receive rebates. They did not need to apply.

Revenue says the average rebate so far has been $968. They are being sent out as direct deposits to bank accounts or as paper checks, depending on how people filed their last income tax forms.

“It’s important taxpayers know it may take up to two weeks to receive their rebate,” said a department spokesperson in a statement. “We encourage folks to visit GetMyRebate.mt.gov to check their rebate status and eligibility.”

The department expects to have most income tax rebates distributed by Aug. 31.

Homeowners will also be eligible for property tax rebates later this year, which they will need to apply for starting in August. The rebates are up to $675 each of the next two years for taxes paid on a Montana property owner’s primary residence.