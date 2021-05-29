Authorities seeking 2 Havre walkaways from Billings pre-release center

Authorities are seeking help finding two walkaways from the Alpha House men's pre-release center in Billings Friday night.

William Snell, 25 of Havre, walked away from the center at 8:50 p.m. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was sentenced for criminal endangerment in Hill County on July 6, 2020 and arrived at Alpha House on April 15.

Wallace Doney, 28 of Havre, walked away from the center at 11:20 p.m. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, 255 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was most recently sentenced for partner/ family member assault in Hill County in 2016, and he also carries sentences for assault on a police officer, burglary and escape. He arrived at Alpha House March 19.

Call 911 if you see these men and do not approach them because they are considered dangerous.

