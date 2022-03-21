Great Falls man charged with sexually assaulting a teen

GREAT FALLS — Theron Scott Plentyhawk has been charged with sexual assault of a minor in Great Falls.

Court documents state that police officers responded to a residence on 8th Avenue South on Friday, March 18, for a report of a 50-year old man attempting to pull up the shirt of a 15-year old girl.

Witnesses told police that Plentyhawk had tried lifting the teen's shirt, and the teen hit him several times, causing him to bleed.

According to the teen, Plentyhawk had asked her old she was, and told her "detailed things" that boys would "like to do to her sexually." She said he then tried several times to pull her shirt up, and she pushed his hands down and told him to stop.

Inside the garage, police saw several drops of blood and a trail of blood leading into the alley.

Court documents state that Plentyhawk was arrested for "knowingly subjecting another person to any sexual contact without consent."

According to the charging documents, Plentyhawk has three felony convictions and 29 misdemeanor convictions, including five DUIs, parole violation, and partner/family member assault.

Plentyhawk, 50 years old, has been charged with one felony count of sexual assault.

NOTE: If you have been sexually abused or are the victim of domestic violence, help is available. You can contact a law enforcement officer, a pastor/clergy member, a trusted medical professional, or one of several agencies that can help, including Victim-Witness Assistance Services in Great Falls (406-315-1111) or the YWCA (406-452-1315).



TRENDING ARTICLES

