Inmates charged after damaging Polson jail cell

POLSON — A trio of inmates damaged a jail cell at the Lake County Detention Center earlier this week.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that on Wednesday, three inmates “intentionally damaged a bunk in one of the cell blocks.”
One of the inmates sustained a minor cut to his head during the incident and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The inmates responsible for the damage have been identified as Marcus Azure, 37, Joseph Couture, 30, and Donald Mcleod, 32. All of the men are from Ronan.
Sheriff Bell says all three have been cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief by Flathead Tribal Police.