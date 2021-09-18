Jury finds Lame Deer man guilty of crimes related to shootout with law enforcement

A Lame Deer man was convicted Friday in federal court of multiple crimes related to a high-speed chase and shootout with law enforcement where he was wounded in September 2020, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

The jury found Antoine Robert Threefingers, 37, guilty of assault on a federal officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors stated at trial that Threefingers was involved in a high-speed chase on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation Sept. 1, 2020, ending in a shoot out with law enforcement officers in a field near Birney.

A Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer attempted a routine traffic stop of Threefingers. He stopped initially but then fled as the unidentified officer approached, engaging officers in a pursuit in which speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour and lasted about 20 minutes. Four more officers, including three BIA officers and a Rosebud County Sheriff’s deputy, joined the chase.

As he was driving, Threefingers pulled out a gun and put it to his head before turning the gun on law enforcement. He also shot at the BIA officer from the window of his vehicle. Threefingers eventually led law enforcement to a dirt road near Birney, where he stopped his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the officer. A second BIA officer later exchanged gunfire with Threefingers. Other officers nearby described Threefingers’ shots sailing over their heads but did not fire at Threefingers.

Threefingers attempted to run from his car while continuing to shoot at law enforcement. Officers shot Threefingers, who fell to the ground and continued firing at law enforcement. Threefingers shot at the first BIA officer, hitting his windshield with a bullet less than a foot from the officer’s head. The officers approached Threefingers, detained him and administered medical care.

The five-day trial began on Sept. 13.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters set sentencing for February 10, 2022 and ordered Threefingers detained.