Man arrested after stealing Missoula ambulance

MESI Stolen Ambulance
Posted at 12:49 PM, May 07, 2021
MISSOULA — This isn’t something that you hear about every day.

The Missoula Police Department reports one person was arrested on Thursday after taking an ambulance.

The Missoula Emergency Services ambulance was stolen from the 1100 block of West Broadway.

MPD reports the driver -- 27-year-old Yared Lahart -- was taken into custody moments later near the West Broadway and Russell Street intersection.

The ambulance crew was on location for a medical call when the vehicle was taken, according to an MPD social media post.

