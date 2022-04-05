Man charged with assaulting officers and disorderly conduct in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Oracio Ortiz has been charged with several crimes in Great Falls, including assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

At about 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, police officers responded to a report of a man - later identified as Ortiz - trying to start a fight with several people in the vicinity of 600 2nd Avenue North.

Court documents state that responding officers told Ortiz that he had been trespassed from the property and ordered him to leave the area.

Ortiz then reportedly shouting obscenties at the officers and the other people. The other people told officers that Ortiz had been trying to fight with them.

The charging documents say that after being handcuffed, Ortiz began kicking officers, and after being placed in the patrol car, he began kicking the windows. Officers then placed leg restraints on Ortiz, and he then began head-butting the plexiglass of the vehicle, and tried to bite an officer.

Oracio Ortiz charged in Great Falls

When they arrived at the Cascade County Detention Center, Ortiz continued struggling and also threatened to kill the officers, their spouses, and their children.

Ortiz has been charged with assault on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and threats against peace officers.

Court documents note that Ortiz has an "extensive" multi-state criminal history that includes violent crimes, property crimes, threats, and failure to appear. He also has a conviction for felony theft in Great Falls, according to the Montana Department of Corrections.



