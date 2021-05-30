Watch
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Man in custody after high-speed pursuit in Missoula County

The Idaho vehicle failed to stop at 20 miles over the limit
items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 15:42:02-04

MISSOULA — One man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit that ended in Bonner Sunday morning, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Hiday.

A pursuit was initiated by Montana Highway Patrol after a vehicle failed to stop for an officer and was going 20 miles over the posted speed limit. The pursuit took about an hour and ended in Bonner around 11:00 a.m. with assistance from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was licensed out of Idaho, and the driver was allegedly on his way to Idaho when he was pulled over. The suspect is currently booked at the Missoula County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!