Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

MHP investigating hit-and-run near Townsend that killed pedestrian

townsend hit run 112223.jpeg
Montana Highway Patrol / Facebook
townsend hit run 112223.jpeg
Posted at 8:38 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 22:45:09-05

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is seeking information about a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian dead south of Townsend early Wednesday morning, Nov. 22, 2023.

MHP said in a social media post a pedestrian was struck and killed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 287 at milepost 95, between Townsend and the junction of 287 and I-90.

According to the crash report, the victim was a 54-year-old man from St. Petersburg, Florida who was walking northbound in the middle of the highway when he was struck.

According to MHP, the suspect vehicle is a 2011-2016 white Ford Superduty crew cab long box pickup pulling a single-axle box-type utility trailer.

MHP said the truck was last seen traveling north through Townsend at 5:10 a.m. The driver's side fender will be missing off of the trailer, which now possibly has on a spare tire.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the MHP Communications Center at 406-841-7022.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader