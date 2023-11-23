MHP investigating hit-and-run near Townsend that killed pedestrian

The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is seeking information about a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian dead south of Townsend early Wednesday morning, Nov. 22, 2023.

MHP said in a social media post a pedestrian was struck and killed around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 287 at milepost 95, between Townsend and the junction of 287 and I-90.

According to the crash report, the victim was a 54-year-old man from St. Petersburg, Florida who was walking northbound in the middle of the highway when he was struck.

According to MHP, the suspect vehicle is a 2011-2016 white Ford Superduty crew cab long box pickup pulling a single-axle box-type utility trailer.

MHP said the truck was last seen traveling north through Townsend at 5:10 a.m. The driver's side fender will be missing off of the trailer, which now possibly has on a spare tire.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the MHP Communications Center at 406-841-7022.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.