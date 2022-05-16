Stevensville man jailed following standoff with law enforcement

HAMILTON - A Stevensville man is behind bars following an hours-long weekend standoff with law enforcement.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton says deputies were dispatched to a potential firearms violation in the Cougar Lane area of Stevensville shortly before 7:30 p.m. A resident in the area had reportedly “fired multiple rounds toward other residents and homes, causing them apprehension for their safety," Sheriff Hoton stated in a news release.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the suspect — later identified as 48-year-old Dan Robert Loeffler of Stevensville — standing on his front deck. Sheriff Holton says Loeffler refused to cooperate with deputies and eventually locked himself within his home, exiting the home for moments at a time before returning inside.

MTN News

Negotiations lasted for approximately five hours before Loeffler left his home. Sheriff Holton says Loeffler was still uncooperative and was taken into custody by multiple deputies on the scene with the use of a Taser.

Loeffler was arrested for felony Attempted Deliberate Homicide, three felony counts of Criminal Endangerment, three felony counts of Assault with a Weapon and a misdemeanor count of Obstructing A Peace Officer.

Sheriff Holton says there is no longer a threat to the public and that an investigation into the incident is continuing.

