Three Forks man faces 63 years in prison for meth offense

A Three Forks man was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Gallatin County, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme announced today.

Anthony Robert Catalusci, 65, pleaded guilty in March 2025 to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the case.

According to court documents, the Missouri River Drug Task Force identified Catalusci as a suspect in a drug distribution investigation that began in 2021. On April 6, 2021, a confidential informant purchased 11 grams of methamphetamine from Catalusci for $500. Three years later, in April 2024, another informant bought meth from a co-conspirator on three separate occasions, revealing that the drugs were supplied by "Tony," later confirmed to be Catalusci.

Further investigation revealed that an Italian man named “Tony,” residing in Clarkston, Montana, had asked an informant to travel to Las Vegas to pick up packages of methamphetamine on his behalf. Additionally, during an operation involving another dealer, authorities captured a recording of the dealer stating he sourced his drugs from "Tony."

In September 2024, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Catalusci’s residence, where they seized a small amount of meth. During this search, Catalusci admitted to distributing the drug.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with the investigation conducted by the Missouri River Drug Task Force.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.