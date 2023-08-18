Experience historic Montana at Living History Day

HELENA — On Saturday, August 19, the Montana Living History Program is hosting a Living History Day.

“History of anything it needs to be told and re-told and shown so that we know where we came from, we know our past. There’s a lot to be said about knowing your heritage and how it involves and how it makes an individual and how you deal with the world,” Tom Bruhn, Director for the Montana Living History Program.



On Saturday, people can try the recreated version of things you may have found in a Montana settlement or city between 1804 and the early 1900’s.

Rachel Fortunato

More than 40 people will be on hand to showcase skills from the frontier days.

“Have frontier textiles, going ahead and taking wool right from the animal all the way up to the finished product on it. We got a blacksmith shop, flint napping, rope making. Frontier weapons, Doctor Glick, which was a portrayal, which was an early Montana frontier doctor,” said Bruhn, “Native American friends are coming in. She’ll be doing storytelling and showing the lodge and maybe doing a little bit of round dances on it.”

They will also have old-fashioned games for the kids to enjoy and a lot more olde-timey fun.

This is the second year the Montana Living History Program will be hosting this event.



The Montana Living History Program is a non-profit that has been working to teach and preserve Montana’s heritage since 2004.

“We hope that people go ahead and develop an interest in the crafts and the activities they see, be able to pass it along to their kids, expose their children to the old-style ways of doing things,” Bruhn said.

The event is on Saturday at the Bear Dance Ranch at 1046 Ray Road.

It starts at 9 A.M. and is free to the public.

For more information on the Montana Living History Program visit montanalivinghistory.org