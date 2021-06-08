Helena Boy Scouts build outdoor amenities for homeless veterans

FORT HARRISON — Freedom’s Path is a residential community inside Fort Harrison that houses homeless or at risk of being homeless veterans. The Tenant association wanted to make the facility feel more like a home, so they contacted the boy scouts for help.

“I like to honor veterans because they have protected our country and made it what it is and so I felt that it just fit with me to support the veterans," says Sam Klatt, a Troop 214 Boy Scout.

To fulfill an Eagle Scout Project requirement, Klatt decided to support the vets at Freedom's Path by building them an outdoor hangout space.

The Boy Scouts are building picnic tables and adding a barbecue grill.

One nearby vet who did not wish to be identified tells MTN, the isolation that resulted from the pandemic has made the past year stressful and adds that having the outdoor amenities will help. The scouts have a message to those vets.

“I'd like to honor everybody here. So I have built these for you that you can use and have fun. All the veterans [reading this], thank you for your service," says Klatt.

This is not the only thing in the works for Freedom's Path. There are also plans to install a garden with a greenhouse along with more outdoor amenities.

According to the Montana VA, it is estimated there are about 200-300 homeless veterans on any given night in Montana. In 2020, the Montana VA helped about 400 vets secure housing.

If you are a homeless vet or know someone who is, there is a homeless vet hotline that can help: 1-877-424-3838.