I-90 closed in Wyoming between Sheridan and Gillette

Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Sheridan and Gillette was closed early Wednesday morning due to winter weather conditions.

Road closures and warnings were widespread across the state as wind and blowing snow made driving treacherous.

There were no road closures reported in Montana early Wednesday. Click here for the latest travel conditions in Montana.

Wyoming Department of Transportation I-90 in Sheridan at mm 25.3

