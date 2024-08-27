Information sought on man reported missing in Lincoln area

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a man who was last known to be in the Lincoln area.

Steven Winsor has been reported missing by his family. He was last heard from on July 15, 2024, and was last known to be camping in his truck in the Lincoln area.

A social media post states that Winsor may possibly be in the Missoula area. He drives a white 1991 GMC 2500 with an Iowa plate OHT669.

Anyone with information about Winsor is asked to contact law enforcement.