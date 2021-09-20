Inmate death reported at Lewis and Clark County Jail

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that an inmate at the jail died by suicide over the weekend.

Sheriff-Coroner Leo Dutton said in a statement that 25-year-old Benjamin "Jammer" Halverson of East Helena was found unresponsive in his cell shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

An autopsy was performed by the State of Montana Pathologist in the Missoula Crime Lab who determined the cause of the death by suicide to be asphyxia due to hanging.

Dutton said he has requested the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an investigation in regard to the in-custody death. Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette has been asked to preside over the death investigation.

“Our condolences to the family and to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center staff who work tirelessly for this not to be the outcome,” said Dutton in a statement.

The Montana Suicide Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 or you can text “MT” to 741 741. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.