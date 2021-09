BILLINGS - Authorities on Tuesday released the names of three people killed in an ATV accident.

According to the Yellowstone County Coroner's Office, Dallas Mittlestadt, 22 of Shepherd, Tyler Craig, 24 of Billings, and Kayleigh Weiland, 22 also of Billings, died early Sunday when a four-seat Polaris RZR crashed in the 4000 block of Highway 87 East.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said it appears the vehicle went into the ravine and then impacted the other side.

RELATED: Three killed in ATV accident in Yellowstone County