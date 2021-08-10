Authorities still looking for man who went missing in Yellowstone River near Reed Point

SWEET GRASS COUNTY- — Authorities are continuing the search for a man reported missing on the Yellowstone River between Reed Point and Greycliff Montana on Sunday afternoon.

The man is in his early sixties. While on the bank of the Yellowstone River, the man entered the water in an attempt to catch a raft that had gone adrift, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said. He was then swept away and has not been seen since.

The man was not wearing a life jacket when the incident happened.

Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue was the first to respond and has since received help from: the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Gallatin County search and rescue dogs, and the US water rescue from Billings.

The search is ongoing but will be scaled back beginning on Wednesday, Ronneberg said.

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call them at (406)932-5143.