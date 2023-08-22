Boil water order issued in Miles City

Officials have issued a boil water order for all water users in Miles City and the Custer County Water Sewer District effective Monday.

The city's water department and the county water sewer district said the order was issued because of inadequate disinfectant at the city's water treatment plant.

Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute, then cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.