Butte public school students return to class

BUTTE — It’s the first day of classes at Butte High and students and staff were excited about the new year.

“The kids were excited, and we got rolling and didn’t have any issues, so it was a good day so far,” said Butte High Principal John Metz.

Well, maybe not for everybody.

“Aaah, stressful. This morning was whack. I got lost, I ran over like, two people,” said Butte High Sophomore Nevaeh Berge.

Public schools in Butte are requiring masks indoors at all schools for the first four weeks before the school board will reevaluate the decision.

“It’s strange with the pandemic is, things change daily. That’s one of the most difficult things for me. Right? Because you never know what tomorrow is going to bring,” said Metz.

Butte High will end block scheduling and allow all students to attend sporting events and other activities.

“The goal for us is to keep things as normal as we possibly can and have things open, and allow our students to do things and give them back those experiences we remember from high school,” the principal said.

There’s a lot of first-day excitement buzzing in the air and many students say they're looking forward to not having a block schedule so they can move around the school freely.

“It’s different, I like it better going to all classes instead of just two like last year,” said senior Ryan Peck.

Sophomore Tom Waters added, “I’m glad we’re back to a normal schedule. It was tricky last year because we had two classes and we’d alternate which two classes we had and that made students rusty on a class once you take it again, so I’m glad to be back taking all the classes all year.”