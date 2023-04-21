Earth Day events around SW Montana

Saturday is Earth Day and events are planned in the Butte and Bozeman areas. Check it out:

BOZEMAN

Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival: The event will run from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture

Vegan Earth Day March: From 3 to 5 PM at the Emerson, there will be a scavenger hunt in search of the 5-foot Tricky Trout along Gallatin Valley’s public outdoor trails.

E-Waste Recycling: From 8 AM to 2 PM at the Logan Landfill, there will be a free drop off of electronic items for Gallatin County residents and businesses.

Gallatin Valley Earth Day Run: The race will begin at 9 AM at the Gallatin County Regional Park. Race day registration is from 8 AM to 8:30 AM.

More events can be found at gallatinvalleyearthday.org.

BUTTE

Montana Tech Earth Day celebration: The Alma Higgins Vegetative Environment Enhancement Program presents the "Living In Harmony With Our Earth" 2023 Earth Day Exhibition and Celebration, Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. in the Montana Tech Library Auditorium.

Earth Day Big Hole River Cleanup: Wild Montana’s Southwestern Wildlands Chapter celebrates it’s third annual Earth Day Big Hole River Cleanup. Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Click here for details.