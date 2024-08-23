EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sister of Danielle Houchins speaks with MTN News after 1996 murder case solved

On Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to announce the cold case of Danielle Houchins, the 15-year-old girl who was raped and murdered at Cameron Bridge nearly 28 years ago, was solved and her killer identified.

MTN News sat down with Stephanie Houchins, Danielle's sister, to hear about what led to the identification of 55-year-old Paul Hutchinson of Dillon as Danielle's killer: