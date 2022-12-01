Law enforcement in Butte searching for missing person

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement reports 64-year-old Irl Tanner Lambertson as a missing person.

According to a social media post, Lambertson is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with balding brown hair.

He was last seen wearing pajama pants and a blue winter jacket, according to the post.

Law enforcement says he is possibly suicidal with a history of PTSD and is possibly armed with a firearm.

Lambertson's current location is unknown; his phone was last pinged north of Montana City on the night of Nov. 29. He reportedly likes the Canyon Ferry Lake and Gates of the Mountains areas.

Lambertson may be driving a blue 2019 Ram pickup bearing Montana license 1-62372A. If you see him, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately at 406-497-1130.