Man killed north of Roundup in 2 vehicle crash

Posted at 8:29 AM, Oct 11, 2023
ROUNDUP - A Roundup man was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 1:23 p.m. at the intersection of Grazing District Road and U.S. Highway 87.

A 79-year-old man was driving an Odes Desert Cross side-by-side eastbound on the road when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by a 60-year-old Lewistown man traveling north on the highway.

The driver of the side-by-side was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a medical facility for treatment of minor injuries and later released.

The crash remains under investigation, the patrol said.

