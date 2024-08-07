Massive wind storm hammers through Billings

BILLINGS - A powerful storm with winds reaching more than 70 miles per hour powered through Billings on Tuesday night, toppling trees, cutting power, and forcing an evacuation of one Billings neighborhood for a gas leak.

Billings Public Works reported at least one tree down on Rimrock Road on the west end, which was partially disrupting traffic. Crews were working to remove the tree.

Several residents have posted photos of a broken power pole near Lake Elmo Drive. In that area, police have asked residents of a trailer court on King Arthur Drive to evacuate following reports of a gas leak in the area. The residents were allowed to return a few hours later.

Damage was reported to a baseball field in Lockwood, and Wednesday night American Legion baseball games at Dehler Park were rescheduled.

MTN has received reports of power outages, but no official numbers are available because the NorthWestern Energy power outage map is temporarily unavailable.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

