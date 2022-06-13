NorthWestern Energy: Hebgen Dam full, water to be released

ENNIS - In a social media post, NorthWestern Energy announced that the company will begin to release water from Hebgen Dam and recommends no recreating on the Madison River during this high-water event.

According to the post, Ennis Lake is full and at flood stage. Flows will be increasing from the Hebgen Dam.

The announcement follows news of flooding across southwest Montana, including Park County, Red Lodge, Nye and Livingston areas.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said extraordinary runoff and flooding is underway in southern Park County, forcing the closure of some roads and bridges.

In a social media post, Sheriff Bichler confirmed rain on snow events is causing extraordinary runoff and flooding. US 89 South is closed between mile marker 13 and mile marker 15 due to a mudslide, rocks, and water on the roadway. Gardiner to Mammoth is closed due to rocks and water on the roadway. Reports of 4 feet of water over the roadway in Silver Gate. Carbella bridge is closed due to water on the bridge. Mol Heron bridge is impassible due to downed trees and water on the bridge. Burnside Rd. flooding from Mill Creek. The Yellowstone River stream gauge at Corwin Springs is showing record water flow. Stream gauge at Carter's Bridge is broken.

