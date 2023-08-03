Road and bridge into East Rosebud Lake to reopen Friday

It's been more than one year in the making - but a new $2 million temporary road and bridge into East Rosebud Lake will reopen at noon Friday.

Amy Haas, acting director of the Beartooth Ranger District, said Wednesday the temporary road will have a series of restrictions, including no stopping, no camping, no parking and no livestock.

Drivers should also expect delays as long as an hour for construction, she said.

That road has been closed for more than a year after it was washed away by the historic floods in June of 2022.

A group of 60 people had to be rescued by a Montana National Guard Chinook helicopter following those floods, with cars being airlifted six weeks later.

For the last year, access to those cabins, trails and campsites were walk-in only, but now vehicle traffic will begin flowing in the next two days.

The 14-site East Rosebud Lake campground is also set to reopen, but no drinking water will be available for at least a week, according to Haas.

