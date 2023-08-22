Rosebud County sheriff domestic dispute part of Department Of Justice report

The Rosebud County sheriff is in some hot water following the release of a new report that outlines his alleged role in a domestic disturbance last fall.

Sheriff Allen Fulton confirms to Q2 that the incident in question happened last October.

The report for the Montana Department of Justice states Fulton's certification as a law enforcement officer was placed on a one-year probation.

This followed an argument that Fulton and his wife allegedly got into after both had consumed alcohol.

The report states the Sheriff would not give his wife her phone and attempted to prevent her from contacting law enforcement.

Fulton in a conversation with Q2 says he took the phone away from her because the bill wasn't paid.

He says he is the one who told her to contact law enforcement.

Sheriff Fulton declined an on-camera interview.

Here is text from the report:

Case # 79. A Sheriff was involved in an argument with his wife after they both had been consuming alcohol. The wife contacted law enforcement, stating that the Sheriff would not give her phone back, attempting to prevent her from contacting law enforcement. The Sheriff was evasive with law enforcement when they responded to his home. The officer and POST entered into a Settlement Agreement, wherein his POST certification would be placed on a one-year, stayed suspension on probation conditions.

The incident is just one of 84 involving Montana law enforcement referenced in the Integrity Report published by the Montana Public Safety Officer Standards and Training Council.