Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Feb. 5, 2024

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TRENDING VIDEOS:

14 GOP governors at Texas border to pressure Biden over crossings

14 GOP governors at Texas border pressure Biden over crossings

Jury deliberations begin for mother of Oxford school shooter

Jury deliberations begin for mother of Oxford school shooter

Second powerful storm in days blows into California

Second powerful storm in days blows into California

Mountain lion on Homestake Pass runs alongside vehicle