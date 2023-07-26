Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, July 26, 2023

Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.

TOP VIDEOS:

Dog waste is an increasing problem on Bozeman's M Trail

Dog poop an increasing problem on Bozeman's M Trail

Northwestern Montana anglers asked to help reduce stress on trout:

Northwest Montana anglers asked to help reduce stress on trout as rivers run historically low

Hunter Biden arrives in court: